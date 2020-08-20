Analysts Set MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $19.31

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,476. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

