Analysts Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 380,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 4,287,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,507,111. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.