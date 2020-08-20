Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) recently:

8/14/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

8/12/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $22.00.

8/7/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

7/28/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 213,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,399.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,024.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock valued at $255,283. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 410,689 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 163.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

