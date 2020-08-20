ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the July 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 82,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,257. ANZ has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANZ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

