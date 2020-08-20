Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF remained flat at $$20.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Appen has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.00.
Appen Company Profile
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.