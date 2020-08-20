Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF remained flat at $$20.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Appen has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.