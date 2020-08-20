Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $74.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.15.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $9,780,628. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $67.92. 335,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,499. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

