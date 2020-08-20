Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

ARES stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,139. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,259,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 42,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,496,803.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973,544 shares of company stock worth $115,199,299. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

