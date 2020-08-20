Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,511,604 coins and its circulating supply is 123,040,707 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

