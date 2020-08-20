ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,162 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $52,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,009. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $90.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

