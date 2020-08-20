Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 7,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,241. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $804.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

