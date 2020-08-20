Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) vs. Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Head to Head Survey

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Kingold Jewelry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artelo Biosciences and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 755.61%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -102.60% -90.50% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats Artelo Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

