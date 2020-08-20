Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives $5.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 526,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $34.80.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
