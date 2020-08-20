Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives $5.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 526,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

