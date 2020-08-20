ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 3.94.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

