ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASRRF remained flat at $$31.87 during trading hours on Thursday.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASRRF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

