At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,584. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

