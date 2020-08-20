Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$57.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

