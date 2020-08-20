Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $4.43 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,547. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

