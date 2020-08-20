Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 279,252 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Globe Life as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of GL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

