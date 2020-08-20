Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Trust Of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 83,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.