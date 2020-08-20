Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 237 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

