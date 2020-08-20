BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $368,970.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

