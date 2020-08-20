Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 201,909 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2,456.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

HLT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. 2,274,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,552. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

