Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

