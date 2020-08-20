Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 16,184 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $53,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 630,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,320 shares of company stock worth $13,192,240. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

