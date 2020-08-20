Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 231,748 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Cfra decreased their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 1,403,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.