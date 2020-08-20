Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

