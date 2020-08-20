Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.57. 8,896,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,120. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

