Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.14% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 454,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

