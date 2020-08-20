Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

