Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Axis Capital worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,373.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 372,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,289,492 shares of company stock worth $142,904,947. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

