Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $208.82. 1,509,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $211.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.