Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 39,175 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 3.82% of RadNet worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 156,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,824. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

