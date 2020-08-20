Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 10,899 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 320.9% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 404,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 180,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,100. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

