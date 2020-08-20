Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 13,925 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

