Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 650 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

