Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 731 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $667.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,627. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $676.03. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $622.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

