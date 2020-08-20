Belden Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

BDC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 12,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,440. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

