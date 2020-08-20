BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $88.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,903. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

