BioMarin Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 1,691 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. 222,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,762. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

