Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,498 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Bank of America by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 78,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 24,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 186,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 479.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 150,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,135,200. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

