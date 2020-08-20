Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283,033 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,165,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,457 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

