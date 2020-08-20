Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,207. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.