Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.89. 128,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

