Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.79. 29,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,522. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average is $168.68. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

