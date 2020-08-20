Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.84 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 55,340 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $51.66. 1,088,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.