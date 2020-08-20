Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $310.74. 138,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $312.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

