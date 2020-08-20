Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 868,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 321.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 463,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.62. 54,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

