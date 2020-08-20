Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $922,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 231.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 140,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,686. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

