Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.70. The company had a trading volume of 117,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,906. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

