Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average is $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.